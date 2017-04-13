Will Deepika-Ranveer’s Padmavati get delayed after the repeated attacks?

Viacom 18, one of the production houses of Padmavati, has refuted reports that the film’s release date has been pushed to 2018, saying the period drama will hit the theatres as per schedule.

There were reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie has been shifted to next year after its sets were vandalised twice in Jaipur and Kolhapur, respectively.

“Padmavati is not postponed. Not shifting to 2018 either. It will release on November 17, 2017,” Viacom 18 Motion Pictures said in a statement.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

