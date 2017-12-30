Will Jacqueline Fernandez be second time lucky for Salman Khan in Race 3?

Jacqueline Fernandez says she is working on the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. “We are working on The Girl on the Train, which is a Hollywood adaptation of a book. We are still working on that closely,” Jacqueline, who is the co-owner of Delhi Heroes in MTV’s Super Fight League, told IANS.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in Judwaa 2, currently has two films in her kitty -- Race 3 with superstar Salman Khan and Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Drive, she said, “Tarun Mansukhani is back to reel. Sushant and I have been completely enjoying working with him. It’s been such an amazing ride working with him.”

Race 3, directed by Remo D’souza, will be her second film with Salman after Kick (2014). She says it is a “huge deal” for her to feature opposite the superstar.