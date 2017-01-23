Win an NBA championship and I’l do your biopic for free: Abhishek tells Satnam Singh

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says it would be an “honour” for him to portray the life of India’s first National Basketball Association (NBA) player Satnam Singh Bhamara on the silver screen for free if Satnam wins an NBA championship.

Earlier in an interview, Satnam said that if there is a biopic made on his life, he would like to see Abhishiek portray him in the film. In reaction to that, Abhishek posted on Twitter: “Ok Satnam Singh here’s the deal. It would be my pleasure and honour. But my condition is, you have to win an NBA championship first. And if you do... I’ll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. NBA India,” he added.

Bhamara, who hails from Barnala in Punjab, created history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian to get drafted into NBA, an elite professional basketball league.

A feature-documentary titled One in a Billion has also been made. It chronicles his journey to become the first Indian-born basketball player drafted into NBA.

