Wish more action films are made for actresses to explore the genre: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline was recently in the national capital on a promotional spree, along with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The 32-year-old actress has been a part of many action flicks, but has never got a chance to perform action by herself.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2017 17:01 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is all geared up for the release of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky, feels that more of action films should be made for actresses to explore the genre.

“As an actress I really enjoy action genre. I just wish there were more films made for actresses that would give them a chance to do a lot more action. I am glad that in ‘A Gentleman’ I got to do action sequences. Raj and DK have a great way when it comes to action and I m glad that all the little action that I have been able to do in the film has been under their direction,” the Dishoom actor said.

On a related note, A Gentleman revolves around the mistaken identity of Sidharth’s Sundar, Susheel character Gaurav and Risky character Rishi. Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, A Gentleman is all set to hit theatres tomorrow.

