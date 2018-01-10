Wishes pour in on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday but ex Sussanne Khan’s stand out: Forever, and always

As Hrithik Roshan turns 44, Bollywood celebs and his fans sent him their wishes and love. However, one wish that stood out was ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s who shared a photo with Bollywood’s Greek god and wrote, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless #sacredheart.”

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014 afteer being separated two years ago. However, they have been spotted together regularly, especially while spending time with their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Not just Sussanne, fans of the Kaabil star have also been pouring out their love for the superstar with hashtag ‘HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan’, which is trending high on Twitter.

Hrithik made his dream debut on the silver screen with ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ in 2000 and since then has wooed fans and audiences with his stellar performances and dancing ability.

The film featured Hrithik in a double role and became the highest grossing film in India for year 2000.

Hrithik’s performance earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award as well as the Best Actor Awards and the film received the Best Movie Award.

In a career spanning 18 years, he has succeeded in creating a niche for himself with notable performances in Mission Kashmir, Lakshya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Kaabil.