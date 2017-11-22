With no Padmavati in sight, Kapil Sharma’s Firangi will now release on Dec 1

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is facing threats from many quarters, and its release has been deferred by the makers. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Padmavati was supposed to release on December 1 and now that date is free because no producer wanted to release their film with Padmavati. Kapil Sharma and his team of Firangi have decided to fill the void.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday that Firangi’s release has now been postponed to December 1 instead of its scheduled release on November 24. The film was supposed to go against Julie 2 and Kadwi Hawaa this Friday.

Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi, which was scheduled to release

on 24 Nov 2017, is now pushed to 1 Dec 2017... Directed by Rajiev Dhingra... Stars Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2017

In an interview with IANS, Ishita Dutta, who will be seen opposite Kapil Sharma in Firangi, says she will never compromise on self respect and dignity to chase success. Often, it surfaces that budding actors feel forced to compromise for survival.

Asked about her journey, Ishita said, “I think I am very fortunate to have my sister, who is always there to guide me and my food and lodging has been taken care of. Since my basic need of life is secure, when it comes to working, I never appeared like a desperate struggler who needs the job to run the kitchen. It is unfortunate that in every industry, there are people who take advantage of needy people, but I would like to tell all the budding actors not to be vulnerable and always have a backup plan because rejection in auditions and films is not the end of the world. Self respect and dignity are more important for a woman than success.”

Kapil Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon (2015), shot for Firangi for more than six months. In fact, when he took a break from his reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, he said he wants to concentrate more on his film. The last few months have been tough on the comedian with many of his show’s cast members leaving him after a mid-air spat and his show going off air after speculation that he forced many of India’s top stars waiting. The show finally went off air last month but is expected to return to television screens. Kapil has said it was due to his ill health.