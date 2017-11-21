With Padmavati not releasing, Fukrey Returns shifted to Dec 8

Fukrey 2 was on Tuesday pre-poned to its original date of December 8 after Padmavati was removed from its December 1 release date.

“It was always meant to be December 8. Even our teaser said 8th. But we moved up as Padmavati was shifted to December 1 and we needed a 2-week gap. Now that there is no movie on December 1 we are going back to our original plan,” Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said.

Fukrey 2 is a sequel of 2013 super hit film Fukrey.

Fukrey 2 is not the only film planning to make use of the space provided by the exclusion of Padmavati from its schedule. Other films slated for early 2018 are also planning to rush into December.