With Rs 11.30 cr opening weekend, Bareilly Ki Barfi could be the next Bollywood hit

A tremendous word of mouth promotion has helped Bareilly Ki Barfi in going from strength to strength. The Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon film has created a positive noise that’s helping it at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business, and the numbers clearly show how it’s on the way to become commercially successful.

As per Adarsh, the film shown more than 30% jump in collections on Sunday. It has earned Rs 11.30 crore in its opening weekend.

It’s a solid elevation and if the film manages to sustain the momentum, then its first week figures could well be above Rs 20 crore. That’s a good return for a film made on a moderate budget.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) and her two suitors, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

Lead actors, especially Rajkummar Rao, have been praised for their work in the film.

With big ticket films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight under-performing, the onus is on relatively small films to get Bollywood out of the slump.