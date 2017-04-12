Won’t bring shame to my parents by reacting to RGV: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff says it wouldn’t be fair if he said his “mann ki baat” about what he truly feels about filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who called him names in a series of tweets recently.

In a Twitter rant, RGV had said it would be cool to see a face-off between Tiger and actor Vidyut Jammwal, who both are martial arts experts.

Later, the Commando actor shared a sound recording of a conversation between him and the filmmaker on Twitter where RGV was trash-talking about Tiger and even called him “the greatest woman I saw in my life.”

Tiger, however, says he would refrain from commenting about the filmmaker and is happy that his work is making people talk about him. “RGV is a senior person, he has been in the industry for years. I’ve just recently entered the industry. Ab agar mann ki baat bolu toh shayad appropriate nahi hoga (It won’t be appropriate if I speak my heart out),” he told reporters.

“But I am just glad I’ve made some sort of an identity, mark in the industry that people are at least talking about me. I’ve made some sort of impact,” he adds.

Tiger says it would be “out of line” if he reacts to the filmmaker’s tweets and his parents wouldn’t be happy with it either.

“It would be out of line for me to react. I don’t want to bring shame to my mother, father and I don’t think they would want me to react. I don’t want to give more light to this situation,” he says.

Tiger was speaking at the launch of the new channel Sony Yay of which he is the brand ambassador.

Comparing Tiger’s picture for the cover of a magazine with Urmila Matondkar’s pose, RGV had last month tweeted, “Truly real men like Bruce Lee and ‘bindasbhidu’ (Jackie’s Twitter handle) never pose in a ‘Urmliaish’ way.”