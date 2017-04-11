Working with Rajkummar Rao in 5 Weddings made me a better actor: Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri will soon be seen in a Hollywood film 5 Weddings opposite Rajkummar Rao says she has become a better performer after working with him. The film, directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, features Nargis and Rajkummar opposite each other for the first time.

“If someone says I am not a good actor and if I work with someone who is also not a good actor then I will be a disaster. If I work with a good actor it makes me a better actor as he (referring to Rajkummar) helps you. When you have a good actor by your side, it rubs on you,” said Nargis.

Rao comes across as a serious person having worked mostly in hard-hitting films. But Nargis says he has a good sense of humour and is an easy-going person in real life. “I have worked with different kinds of actors and I had a lot of fun working with Rajkummar. We did a lot of goofy Instagram videos. We were on similar wave length and had good matching humour,” she adds.

The movie is reportedly based on weddings in Bollywood and is narrated from the perspective of an American journalist who comes to India to cover them. “The story has a lot do with my character’s family, her father and going back to her roots. I’m looking forward to seeing the trailer,” Nargis says.