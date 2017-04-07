World Health Day: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and their sporty ways

On World Health Day, here’s a list of Bollywood’s biggest stars who’ve inspired millions of their fans with their commitment to stay fit despite their busy schedules. So the next time you marvel at Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh’s to-die-for physique, here’s something to keep in mind: None of these happened overnight. Rather, they’ve achieved it with months of dedication and hard work.

From Salman Khan’s swimming to Ranbir Kapoor’s football and others, here’s a list of six B-town stars and their favourite sport.

Taapsee Pannu: Squash



Taapse Pannu was first noticed in a short fight sequence in Akshay Kumar’s Baby. She upped her game in the just-released Naam Shabana and the industry couldn’t believe a mainstream actor could be as good as her. The credit for her fitness, Tapsee has consistently said, goes to her obsession with squash.

Randeep Hooda: Horse riding



In her first comp #DreamGirl wins silver .. she is a recovery case from a bad hip injury & lost confidence .. flies now 😘 #BombayHorseShow pic.twitter.com/T4mbKI3Zg4 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 20, 2017

If Randeep Hooda is vocal about any one thing in his life, it has to be his love for horses. His social media accounts are full of pictures as proof. He even has his own stable of horses and the actor also competes for official titles in horse-riding.

Ranbir Kapoor: Football



Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with football and is often seen playing at several events. He even owns a stake in the Mumbai City Football Club team in the Indian Super League.

Aamir Khan: Lawn Tennis



Aamir Khan wowed us with his absolutely convincing role of a tough wrestler father in last year’s superhit biopic of the Phogat sisters in Dangal. Off screen, he’s obsessed with lawn tennis. Reports suggest that Aamir even represented his school for tennis tournaments.

Salman Khan: Swimmer



Bollywood star Salman Khan was a regular swimmer in his younger days and was even considered for the national championship in his school days.

Milind Soman: Runner



Milind Soman may not have had a great acting career but he certainly made sure that he has a huge fan following. No it is not just his ‘Oh My God, awsome!” body that we are talking about. Recently, he completed 100 miles in 31 hrs at the Western Ghats Ultra and was the talk of the town. Even at 51, he is clearly one of the fittest men around. He also loves cycling.

First 200km ride today !! :) pic.twitter.com/NVm5ChoNh0 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 13, 2017

So, what sport are you picking up? Make a choice, right now!

Follow @htshowbiz for more