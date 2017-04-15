Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli will overcome aquaphobia, learn cave diving in Florida

Actor Himansh Kohli, who made his debut in filmmaker Divya Kumar Khosla’s Yaariyan (2014), believes in pushing his limits and trying out new things. Although the actor is a big fan of adventure sports, he suffers from aquaphobia, fear of water. However, Himansh feels it’s time to face this fear and overcome it in the best way possible.

“I am still a kid [at heart] when it comes to adventure sports. I am always ready to face my fears and experience something new and thrilling. I have had a fear of water since some time now, and I am determined to overcome it,” says Himansh.

The actor will be flying to Florida in the last week of April, where he will be trying cave diving, underwater diving in water-filled caves. “Himansh has signed up for a personalised development programme in Florida, where he will be learning cave diving. He will be undergoing rigorous training and will also get a certificate once he completes the course. Earlier, Himansh has done river rafting, mountain climbing and many other adventure sports,” says a source, close to him.

