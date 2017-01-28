Yami Gautam on endorsing fairness creams: Can’t run career on someone’s ideology

“I am happy with the response I am receiving for Kaabil,” says Yami Gautam, adding “Audiences’ love is what we work for, after all.” In an interview with HT Café, the actor also talks about sharing the frame with Hrithik Roshan and her ideologies.

Were you apprehensive about signing Kaabil?

There were no apprehensions, but it was challenging. I saw the challenge as an opportunity. There has to be that zeal to do something new, and surprise yourself and audiences. You have to stay true to your craft, and that should never be sidelined.

At any point, did you feel nervous while working with Hrithik Roshan?

I was nervous. I had heard about him being a perfectionist. When I introduced myself, I didn’t say my name. I just said I was nervous. He asked me not to have any “notions or apprehensions”, and that “one is allowed to make mistakes” in the process. He is amazing and inspiring, and comes with no baggage.

Are you happy with the film offers coming your way?

I play a grey character for the first time in my next film, Sarkar 3. I only have to keep working hard. I have to live up to the love I am receiving. So from here on, things are going to be special. I would just like to go with the flow.

Happy People! #KaabilTomorrow 🤗😃 #Repost @suzkr ・・・ One more day for your hearts to melt❤️🌈😇#kaabil #themindseesall #sacrecoeur 😇😇❤🦋 A photo posted by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

Kangana Ranaut has said no to endorsing any fairness cream. Do you think fairness beauty ads give out a wrong message to the youth and set inappropriate beauty standards?

My career choices can’t be coherent with someone else’s. I can’t run my career based on someone else’s ideology. Also, it is a sensitive topic. I value the sentiments of people. I have never endorsed anything of that sort in a personal capacity. As for the brand, I am associated with, I signed it before my first film. I was just a model and took it up as an assignment; it wasn’t even a brand endorsement earlier. I agree times have changed. You can’t have old ads running. You promote what you want to, but not by running anyone down. They’re (the brand) trying to remould the concept with changing times.

#KaabilPromotions styled by @tanghavri wid @hurelflorian n @meenalpaliwal16 #8DaysToKaabil 😎 A photo posted by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Do you hold the opinion that you will never date an actor?

I am absolutely focused on work. I’d like my work to speak more than anything else. Apart from work, there’s nothing on my mind.