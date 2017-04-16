Yami Gautam on working with Big B: The name Amitabh Bachchan in itself is so intimidating

Actor Yami Gautam stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film, Sarkar 3. The Kaabil star shares that although she was extremely nervous when the shoot began, Big B made her feel comfortable on the sets. “The name Amitabh Bachchan in itself is so intimidating. To get the opportunity to work in a film with him was already giving me shivers. But as enormous as his aura and presence is, he is even more humble in his way of working and makes you feel at ease. I learnt a lot from him,” says Yami.

Talking about Big B’s filmography, Yami lists her favourites. “I love his films Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sharaabi (1984) and Satte Pe Satta (1982),” she says.

A source close to the actor adds that there’s a connection of sorts between Yami and Big B. Sharing an interesting anecdote from when Yami was shooting for the film, Kaabil, alongside Hrithik Roshan, the source says: “In Kaabil, there’s a scene where Hrithik pretends that he has got a call from Amitabh. Coincidentally, the very next day after Yami shot this scene, her team got a call for Sarkar 3 and met (filmmaker) Ram Gopal Verma.”

