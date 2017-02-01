Yami Gautam to play a dark character in RGV’s Sarkar 3

Actor Yami Gautam who has often been referred to as the sweet and charming girl-next-door is all set to break barriers to prove her acting mettle. Yami will be seen in a grey character in the third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar (2005). “I am sure this role will take away all those adjectives that people are so used to associating with me. That’s the whole idea of taking up this role,” says Yami.

Talking about how she felt when she was offered a negative role, Yami recalls, “The moment I was approached, even I had this question, ‘why me?’. The casting director then said that they have all seen me as the pretty and happy-go-lucky girl, so they wanted me to see how it feels to hold a gun and shoot.” However, she wasn’t instantly convinced to take up the role. “I still had my apprehensions. Later they shot some no-makeup pictures of me and I was surprised and instantly said yes.”

Yami, who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil portraying the role of a blind girl, says she needed several things to fall into place before she said yes. “You need a director, a script and a role to justify a risk. There may be 10 odd things which I want to do as an actor and we get an opportunity also, but I need to be sure whether the person I am trusting or the role that I am relying on — is it the correct on,” she says.

