Yash Chopra was worried about the box office performance of Veer-Zaara: Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Veer-Zaara has said late filmmaker Yash Chopra was worried about the box office fate of the 2004 film.

“I was sitting with Yashji when Veer-Zaara was about to release and he was very worried about the film -- how will it perform and what will happen? I told him that it’s his (Yash ji’s) picture. It has to perform well,” Manoj said at the News18 India Chaupal on Thursday.

“That day he (Yash Chopra) told me that if he had the formula for making a hit movie, all his movies should have been hit and he would have had no flop films,” Manoj added.

Manoj was in the capital to promote his forthcoming film Aiyaary alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra and director Neeraj Pandey. “I am here in the industry to make a difference with my acting and I want the young generation to be inspired by movies like Aiyaary. The film is about the issues of generation gap between a mentor and his prodigy,” Sidharth said.

