Yes, Nandita and I have separated: Subodh Maskara

In a recent interview, actor Nandita Das revealed that she is separating from her husband, actor-producer Subodh Maskara. Now, speaking exclusively to HT City, Maskara confirms the news and says the parting of ways has been dignified.

“We have separated and it is a very amicable separation. We are not filing for divorce, we haven’t even contemplated about that right now. We will see how what life holds,” says Maskara, who is Das’s second husband. “The whole thing happened in a very elegant and dignified way. We are not in our 20s, and there are no issues or emotional baggage. We have nothing to hide and because she is a public figure, she felt the need to give a joint statement,” says Maskara, who was married to Nandita for seven years.

Read more

Is there a particular reason which triggered the act of separation?

Asked if there was a reason for the fallout, Maskara says, “I have never been able to pin point when we started growing apart. If we did, we could have fixed it. We could never really understand what changed. Sometimes best friends from school grow apart. This is the mystery of relationships.”

The duo has a seven-year-old-son, Vihaan and Maskara says neither him or Nandita will ever decide where their son will stay. “We both love him dearly and he loves us. As responsible parents we will never have impositions on him or tell him where to live. He usually spends the weekdays with Nandita and sometimes he comes to meet me or I go and spend time in that house. It’s a very friendly arrangement. There is no bar or restriction on anybody to go anywhere. I have gone and had lunch over there with Vihaan and she has come over here and spend the evening with us. There are two homes for him,” he says.

Addressing the issue of her separation, Das had said in an interview, “After seven years of marriage Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said. Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being.”