You can’t miss Taimur bonding with Karan Johar’s twins Yash, Roohi at Adira’s birthday bash

Looks like Bollywood is in celebration mode. After Salman Khan celebrated his mother Salma Khan’s 75th birthday, it was the turn of one of the star kids to celebrate her birthday.

Actor Rani Mukherjee and husband Aditya Chopra threw a party to celebrate their daughter Adira’s birthday on Saturday. And in attendance were many other star kids on the block. Taimur Ali Khan, Roohi and Yash Johar, twins of Karan Johar and AbRam Khan were all present with their famous parents. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan were also present at the bash, along with other celebs such as Karisma Kapoor, Rekha and Shilpa Shetty.

However, the cutest moment was from a picture posted by Karan Johar which showed the tiny tots bonding big time. In the picture, Taimur can be seen playing with Yash and Roohi. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote: “And a new friendship begins....#yash #roohi #taimur”.

Dressed in a bright yellow shirt with denim pants Taimur looked really cute. Roohi was dressed in a pretty pink dress and Yash in a denim shirt and pant combo. The barely-there-hair on Roohi and Yash will surely make you go “Aww”.

There is another ‘sweet as sugar’ picture of Taimur laughing with mommy Kareena and aunt Karisma.

Another picture shows Kareena and Karan with their baby boys.

Kareena posted a picture of Karisma, Rani and herself and captioned it: “Momquad”.

The Indian Express reported that Shah Rukh Khan, along with his baby boy AbRam, was also present at the bash but a tired AbRam slept off in his daddy’s arms.

Shah Rukh, however, did pose for a picture with Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife, Rukmini. He posted a picture and captioned it: “Look who had her Big FAN girl moment with the kindest @iamsrk sir. Always such a pleasure meeting him.”

Rukmini and Neil also posed with veteran actor Rekha for a picture. He wrote: “Happy birthday Adira. Thank you Adi bhaiya and Rani Bhabhi for a lovely evening. What a beautiful evening it was. ...And then these two beauties. Simply love Rekha ji.”

A ‘Bollywood as one big family’ picture too was clicked and gracing it were Sridevi and her daughter Khushi, Rekha (holding one of Karan’s babies), Rani, Shilpa, Karan with Roohi, Kareena with Taimur and Karisma. Posting it, Shilpa wrote: “#AdirasBirthdayparty was like the premier of a magnum opus. Ha ha Well done #Rani happiest birthday to your doll????#gettogether #friends #fun #celebration #picoftheseason.”

Another picture posted by Shilpa had the two Shetty sisters -- Shilpa and Shamita -- along with Shilpa’s son Viaan Raj Kundra, posing with Rani, Kareena and Karisma. She wrote: “How time flies .. #momentstobecherished #friendswithoutbenefits.”

This is one big happy filmy family.

