You can’t miss this adorable sketch of Saif, Kareena’s son Taimur

Jan 10, 2017
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became proud parents of Taimur on December 20, 2016.

First the buzz, and then the backlash, both unprecedented in equal measure. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, criticised by an army of trolls for naming their son Taimur, doused the fire by maintaining a dignified silence all through the controversy.

On Monday, Saif’s sister and Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan gave an endearing turn to the whole controversy: She posted a picture of her brother Saif holding a sketch of Taimur.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo, “Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made.”

Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made ❤

A photo posted by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Kareena delivered her first child with the 46-year-old at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on December 20, 2016. (With inputs from PTI)

