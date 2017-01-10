You can’t miss this adorable sketch of Saif, Kareena’s son Taimur

First the buzz, and then the backlash, both unprecedented in equal measure. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, criticised by an army of trolls for naming their son Taimur, doused the fire by maintaining a dignified silence all through the controversy.

On Monday, Saif’s sister and Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan gave an endearing turn to the whole controversy: She posted a picture of her brother Saif holding a sketch of Taimur.

Read more

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo, “Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made.”

Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made ❤ A photo posted by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

Kareena delivered her first child with the 46-year-old at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on December 20, 2016. (With inputs from PTI)