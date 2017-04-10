You have to be in a certain league to get awards: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu might have received a lot of praise for her performance in Pink (2017), but she didn’t receive any awards. However, the young actor is far from disillusioned and says that this isn’t a new feature, as similar incidents happened to her in the South as well.

“It’s not a new feeling to not get an award so it’s alright. These award shows are beautifully televised and look fancy. In the South industry too, for a lot of my films that did exceptional business, awards were promised but except for my debut film, I didn’t get any awards. It hurt me in the beginning but later I realised that the criteria were not the same. I realised that you have to be in a certain league to get the award. It doesn’t work the other way round. I know it will sound like a case of grapes are sour because I didn’t get any awards, but this is what I feel,” the Naam Shabana actor says.

Despite being a part of Pink which had Amitabh Bachchan playing an important role and other projects with A-listers, Taapsee says that she still feels like an outsider. “There is nothing negative about feeling like an outsider. I will have to constantly prove myself with my films to be considered an equal. One wrong step on my part and I know that I would be kicked out. There is a long way to go and I still don’t feel like I am not in the same position as that of an industry kid. I’ve been made to feel like I am in a queue. On the flipside, I know that I can get away with doing a decent job as opposed to the high level of expectations from industry kids. Both sides have their own set of advantages and disadvantages,” she says.