Youngistaan actor Jackky Bhagnani followed a strict diet and exercise regimen for new film

In a bid to make sure that he completely looks the part in his next film, which is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan (2012) fame, actor Jackky Bhagnani trained rigorously. He aimed to achieve a fitter body for his role of a Gujarati boy in the feature.

Along with his regular exercise regimen, Jackky also followed Keto diet to lose the extra weight he gained while recuperating from a broken knee. The actor worked really hard, and in a span of 20 days, lost about 15 kg.

Talking about his transformation, Jackky says, “I believe where there is a will there is a way. But I must also say that it’s never easy to lose weight as it requires one to be strict with what they eat and social life completely takes a back seat. But then I had to do the transformation because I had gained 15 kg after I broke my knee, earlier this year, and was trying to recover for 6 months. Also, (director) Nitin sir wanted me to look a certain way in the film.” When asked whether he plans to continue with the diet and exercise regimen to maintain his body, Jackky gives an affirmative answer. “Yes, I will continue with my diet and workouts, because I was overweight. I have to work slightly harder to keep the body fat low,” adds the actor, who is known for his films such as F.A.L.T.U (2011), Rangrezz (2013) and Youngistaan (2014).

Happy Birthday to a wonderful man and an amazing director @nitinrkakkar My journey with you has been fantastic #CheersToTheGoodTimes 🍻 A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:42am PST

Jackky, who is the son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, was shooting for the untitled film in Ahmedabad recently. Reportedly, only the last schedule of the film is left to be shot. The film also features actor Kritika Kamra.

