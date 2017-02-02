Youth has lot to learn from Sanjay Dutt’s mistakes: Ranbir Kapoor

From stardom to substance abuse to his time in jail, Sanjay Dutt’s life would be panned out in his biopic, exactly as it happened, which will also serve as a lesson for the youth, reveals Ranbir Kapoor who plays Dutt in the upcoming flick.

In an interview with Filmfare, Ranbir said, “The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It’s emotional, it’s funny, it’s sad, it’s bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes.”

Read more

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, who considers the 57-year-old as a real rockstar, also said it’s not a propaganda film. “Sanjay’s lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he’s paid the price for it. He’s been through much. his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We’re not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it’s not a propaganda film,” Ranbir asserts.

The untitled biopic is set to have a Christmas release.