Zaalima: Shah Rukh’s back to being a romantic hero in Raees song. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t tired of playing the romantic hero even after striking similar poses in dozens of Bollywood films. He has done it again in the new song, Zaalima, from his upcoming movie Raees.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as Shah Rukh’s love interest in the film which revolves around the life of a Gujarat bootlegger.

The song, voiced by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, presents King Khan in a black Pathani kurta and Mahira in a black suit. It’s in stark contrast with the yellow tinge of the desert in the background.

Read more

The song which begins in what supposedly is the Rann Of Kutch soon moves to a mansion where the two Khans keep romancing in seclusion.

Zaalima doesn’t seem to have a high recall value but it’s not wise to undermine a superstar’s market value.

Read more

Raees, which will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office will hit the screens on January 25, 2016.