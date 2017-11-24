Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge host party and it’s as dreamy as the Chak De girl’s Instagram pic of wedding

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot on Thursday and celebrated the wedding at a party later that day. After their registered marriage, the newly-weds hosted a wedding party at St Regis hotel , Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The couple also plans to throw a grand reception for celebs and cricketers on November 27 at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Mumbai. A cocktail party and mehndi ceremony are also expected to be organised before the grand reception. However, before the festivities began, Sagarika -- who made a splash as a hockey player in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De -- shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. With just a heart emoji as her statement, she wrote the date of their nuptial.

23.11.2017 ❤️ A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:29am PST

At the evening party, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali, attended the Thursday bash and so did Zaheer’s former-India teammates Ajit Agarkar and Parthiv Patel. Bollywood celebs such as Chak De actor Vidya Malvade, Ashish Chaudhary, Abhishek Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech were also in attendance.

Pictures of celebs attending the grand bash were also doing the rounds on Instagram:

The couple announced their engagement in May this year. “I am very very happy that I am going to spend the rest of my life with the right person. Quite excited that he is the one, and I will be spending my life with him,” Sagarika said then.

Partners for life. #engaged💍 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“With him, the reason I feel most connected is that he understands me. Definitely, he’s a friend first, and everything (else) later. I feel that’s the most important thing one needs in their partner,” Sagarika said of Zaheer. “He’s the same caring, loving and protective person that he always has been. Of course, now there’re things that we sit down and discuss together, because there’re so many more topics we have to talk about as a family. Only those things have changed.”

