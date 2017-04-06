 Zareen Khan: I don’t post things on Instagram and Twitter just to gain followers | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Zareen Khan: I don’t post things on Instagram and Twitter just to gain followers

Actor Zareen Khan says she has always tried to keep her posts on social media relatable, and is under no pressure to get people to follow her

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 16:32 IST
Anjuri Nayar Singh
Zareen Khan

Actor Zareen Khan says she doesn’t feel like an outsider in the industry.(HT Photo)

Be it her Twitter profile or Instagram account, actor Zareen Khan is very active on social media. The 29-year-old says she loves connecting with fans directly and feels that social media provides a great platform to do this.“I have followers who want to see what I am up to. I like to keep my posts relatable and don’t just post fake things for publicity. I don’t go putting out posts just to gain more followers. I am under no pressure to get more followers,” says Zareen.

Meanwhile, the actor says that most of her friends are not from Bollywood. “I don’t have friends in the industry. I belong to a non-filmy background, that is where my friends are from too. Right now, there are so many star kids in the industry and they already know each other,” she says.

However, Zareen adds that she doesn’t feel like an outsider here. “It is great that everyone is welcomed in the industry today. It is like one close-knit family. No one makes you feel like an outsider,” says Zareen.

