Zeenat Aman reveals what she feels about Sunny Leone’s version of Laila O Laila

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who had grooved to Laila O Laila song from Qurbani, is happy that this song is recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie Raees.

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees have recreated the iconic song with Sunny Leone and SRK.

Dancing on the tunes of the new version of Laila Main Laila Sunny has added her own style to the song.

The 65-year-old actor has been out of the country but is delighted as she feels the makers of Raees have done a wonderful job with the song, a media released said.

“I am glad my songs Dum Maaro Dum and Laila O Laila have been remixed. A whole new generation gets the chance to hear it,” Aman said.

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees will open in theatres on January 25.

