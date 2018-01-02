Zero: Everything you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rai’s ambitious film

In less than 24 hours since its release, the announcement trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited new film, Zero, in which he plays a dwarf, has scored more than 3 million hits on YouTube. The actor’s tweet announcing the movie has been liked over 30,000 times. It’s safe to say that audiences are excited to see SRK pushing boundaries.

For over a year, fans were anticipating every small detail about the movie, which Shah Rukh and director Aanand L Rai had been keeping close to their chests. In February 2017, SRK had said, “My look is very different... We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It’s important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will be begin (prep) work in a day or two,” Shah Rukh said.

Almost a year later, here it is:

Here is everything we know about the film.

When will it release?

December 21, 2018. Zero will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath at the box office.

Who stars in it?

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will star opposite SRK in the movie. It was previously reported that Katrina plays a movie star in the film, and that Shah Rukh’s character is her biggest fan. “I play an actress in the film, but I don’t play myself. I’m not Katrina Kaif in the film,” DNA quoted the Tiger Zinda Hai star as saying.

“First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) .. here’s to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together,” she’d tweeted on her first day on the sets.

Anushka Sharma joined the sets in September, but took a break on account of her wedding. SRK had previously said, “The shooting is going on. Katrina has joined us, Anushka will join in a day or two. The shoot is going on at various places and it’s going well.” Anushka is expected to return to the sets soon. She is currently in South Africa, where her husband Virat Kohli is on tour with the Indian cricket team.

What were some of the rumoured titles?

At different stages in production, it was rumoured that the movie would be titled Katrina Meri Jaan or Bandhua.

What the cast and crew have to say

Shah Rukh praised Rai for bringing “peace and happiness” to the sets, to which the director replied, “Love you Khan Saab. Thank you for being there sir. You inspire.”

Rai also revealed more details about the movie following the title announcement. He hinted at the elaborate VFX needed for the film, and why it was necessary that SRK star in it. “I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and ‘Zero’ comes from there,” Rai said.

What the industry is saying

Following the release of the announcement trailer, several members of the film fraternity such as Karan Johar, Diana Penty and others took to Twitter to share their reactions. Here are a few:

Bhai this is absolutely superb!!! Technology meets mainstream entertainment! Winner!!!👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/W06PJ7Pws1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more