Zero first look: Shah Rukh Khan plays a charming dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s film, to release on Dec 21

After teasing fans with black and white sketches of the actors and the filmmaker, the first look and title of Aanand L Rai’s film was finally unveiled on Monday evening. Titled Zero, the movie is slated to hit theatres on December 21. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Sharing the first look video, Shah Rukh, who plays a dwarf in the film, tweeted, “Ticket liye baithe hain log meri zindagi ki, tamasha bhi hona chahiye (People have bought tickets to watch my life, so there must be some drama). As promised, here’s the title of @aanandlrai ‘s film. @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18. http://bit.ly/Zero-Title."

The one-minute long video shows a dwarf SRK entering what looks like a party hall and dancing with swag, even as Rafi’s famous song, ‘Unko Humpe Pyaar Aya’ from Jab Jab Phool Khile plays in the background. The video ends with SRK’s voice over saying, “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, life bana dete hain(Whoever I support, I make their life),” as the video shows the film’s title Zero being written in lights.

This is first time Rai has collaborated with all the three leading stars - SRK, Katrina and Anushka. Earlier, Aanand has given us entertainers like the two Tanu Weds Manu and has also produced Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

