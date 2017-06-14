Zoya Afroz to make her Telugu cinema debut in a film inspired by Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz

Zoya Afroz, who was last seen in the film Sweetiee Weds NRI, is all set to venture into Telugu cinema and she’s super excited, as she has already signed her debut [Telugu] film. Zoya will be seen playing a double role and the film is loosely based on Sridevi’s 1989 film Chaalbaaz, which also featured actors Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol.

“I’m very excited but at the same time nervous for this role, as my character is based on Sridevi ma’am. I have admired her since I was a child, and playing a character similar to hers, is going to be really challenging. I’m really looking forward to this film and hope to show it to her [Sridevi] also,” says Zoya, who was seen as a child actor in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003).

To step into the shoes of the character, Zoya is working on her body language and even putting in efforts to make her appearance similar to Sridevi, who played double role in Chaalbaaz.

“I have seen Chaalbaz and I am watching more of her [Sridevi’s] films to understand her screen presence and how she delivers her dialogues. It is an exciting thing for me to play a similar character and I want to do justice to this film and my part,” says Zoya, who was also part of the film, The Xpose (2014).

