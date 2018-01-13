A new book explores sweeter ways to deal with diabetes

Diabetes with Delight Anoop Misra; Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 399 (Paperback)

“Diabetes is an opportunistic killer,” says Dr Anoop Misra, a Delhi-based expert on metabolic diseases, in his book, Diabetes with Delight. He goes on to explain that a bad lifestyle and disciplinary inconsistencies are the opportunities, and those with childhood obesity and a family history of diabetes are easy prey.

The book is a comprehensive text on how to manage every aspect of the condition, including travelling with diabetes, dealing with sexual dysfunction and stress. Travelling to high altitudes? Want a bit of red wine? The book answers scores of possible questions on diabetes and has a list of frequently asked questions for quick and easy reference.

The photographs and diagrams describing various exercises, areas where people can inject insulin etc, make it a handy guide for those with the disease and those caring for them.

The book can also be useful to non-diabetics too, as it details the factors that raise your risk of contracting the disease, what can be done to prevent this, the routine tests you need and how often you should get them.

If you’re looking for a healthy and sustainable diet plan, the book can help. There’s a section of diet charts and several healthy recipes, ranging from soya idli burgers to quinoa upma and daliya uttapam. The book also has a section on fasting with diabetes.

The inventions of the past few decades make for an interesting journey as well – from insulin pens and pumps to personal glucose monitors and, most recently, artificial pancreas, explaining how each has made it markedly easier for diabetics to enjoy a fuller life.