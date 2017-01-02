Age is just a number: At 94, former Marvel boss wants to create more superheroes

Age is just a number for legendary writer Stan Lee. The artist turned 94 last week, but he says he has no plans to slow down and wants to keep on creating characters.

“I plan to keep creating characters with my company POW! Entertainment. We just launched a new animated series called Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders, a new digital graphic novel God Woke, and our TV show Lucky Man is going into its second season,” Lee said in an email interview from Los Angeles.

Lee, whose given name is Stanley Martin Lieber, is a comic-book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor and former president and chairman of Marvel Comics. He has worked with several artists, most notably Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, to co-create Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many other characters.

Lee, who turned a year older on December 28, 2016, added that he loves his work and feels very fortunate to carry on with it.

