 Age is just a number: At 94, former Marvel boss wants to create more superheroes | books$author-interview | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Age is just a number: At 94, former Marvel boss wants to create more superheroes

books Updated: Jan 02, 2017 17:23 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Stan Lee, who turned 94 on December 28 last year, says he loves his work and feels fortunate to carry on with it. (Shutterstock)

Age is just a number for legendary writer Stan Lee. The artist turned 94 last week, but he says he has no plans to slow down and wants to keep on creating characters.

“I plan to keep creating characters with my company POW! Entertainment. We just launched a new animated series called Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders, a new digital graphic novel God Woke, and our TV show Lucky Man is going into its second season,” Lee said in an email interview from Los Angeles.

Read more

Lee, whose given name is Stanley Martin Lieber, is a comic-book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor and former president and chairman of Marvel Comics. He has worked with several artists, most notably Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, to co-create Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many other characters.

Lee, who turned a year older on December 28, 2016, added that he loves his work and feels very fortunate to carry on with it.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more.

tags

more from books

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<