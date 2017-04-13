All about books: A new podcast gets celebrity guests to discuss literature

BoTCast is a series of video podcasts about literature by the book club, Books on Toast. Featuring its co-founders — entrepreneur Sharin Bhatti (34) and freelance writer Anuya Jakatdar (30) — each episode invites a new guest and a theme. Most of the guests that have appeared so far, have been comedians — Rohan Joshi spoke about books that turned into TV shows, and Supriya Joshi discussed books on dystopian futures. With 10 episodes out, the series is out with a news video every Wednesday.

This marks the first time that Books on Toast has gone online. In the past, Bhatti and Jakatdar have organised book donation drives and book-themed events. They also regularly organise open mics for unpublished writers. “Books on Toast started as an inclusive space where readers could discover new books and authors could interact with readers. Now, we want to reach out to readers who increasingly spend their time online jumping through multiple pages,” Bhatti says.

For the BotCast, Bhatti and Jakatdar (both avid readers, naturally) have been doing plenty of research, reading and re-reading for each episode. Before setting a theme, they quiz guests on what they like to read. “Sometimes, we think of topics and then bring the guest on board. We also try to be topical. Besides, our comment section is rich with suggestions and recommendations from the viewers,” says Bhatti.

The duo shoots at The Cuckoo Club in Bandra. Once, they were filming near the door leading to the co-working space. “Comedian Radhika Vaz happened to be working there. To not disturb the frame, she crawled under the camera and into the room. It was too funny for us not to acknowledge and we burst out laughing,” Bhatti recalls.