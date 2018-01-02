Barack Obama names his favourite books of 2017. How many have you read?
The diverse list features ten books, including Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West and Naomi Alderman’s prize-winning book The Power.books Updated: Jan 02, 2018 09:21 IST
Continuing the tradition of sharing his reading and playlists, former US President Barack Obama has named the books and songs that “moved” and “inspired” him in 2017.
The diverse list features ten books, including Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West, and has songs by rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z picked by the 56-year-old former American president.
“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” Obama wrote on his Facebook page on January 1.
“With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me,” he said.
According to the list, the “best books” that Obama read in 2017 are:
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Grant by Ron Chernow
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond
Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
Five-Carat Soul by James McBride
Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout
Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano
American rappers Lamar’s “Humble” and Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” along with singer Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” are among the songs that Obama named as his favourites.
Obama was the 44th US president and held office between 2009 and 2017.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more