Barack Obama names his favourite books of 2017. How many have you read?

Continuing the tradition of sharing his reading and playlists, former US President Barack Obama has named the books and songs that “moved” and “inspired” him in 2017.

The diverse list features ten books, including Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West, and has songs by rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z picked by the 56-year-old former American president.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” Obama wrote on his Facebook page on January 1.

“With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me,” he said.

According to the list, the “best books” that Obama read in 2017 are:

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

American rappers Lamar’s “Humble” and Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” along with singer Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” are among the songs that Obama named as his favourites.

Obama was the 44th US president and held office between 2009 and 2017.

