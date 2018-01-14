 ‘Black Hogwarts’ has Twitter on fire, wins JK Rowling’s love | books$ht-picks | Hindustan Times
‘Black Hogwarts’ has Twitter on fire, wins JK Rowling’s love

From Harry Potter, Hermione Granger to Dumbledore and Voldemort, Twitter users imagined famous black actors or actresses in all the roles and shared corresponding pictures and gifs.

JK Rowling tweeted that she is loving the #BlackHogwarts tweets.(Shutterstock)

The word “BlackHogwarts” has become a trending hashtag on Twitter last week with people imagining all characters in Harry Potter series to be black. The author, J.K. Rowling, tweeted that she is “loving them”.

From Harry Potter, Hermione Granger to Dumbledore, from Professor Snape to Lord Voldemort, Twitter users imagined famous black actors or actresses in all the roles and shared corresponding pictures and gifs, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to one fan’s cast list, Caleb Mclaughlin can be Potter while Yara Shahidi be Hermione. Another fan suggests Zoe Kravitz play Hermione and Morgan Freeman play Dumbledore.

Apart from the cast list, specific scenes and plots were also reimagined by Harry Potter fans. Gifs showing simulated magic classes and featuring facial expressions relevant to the series were plauded and retweeted.

Quidditch game was among the most redesigned scenes. Some celebration of winning the game goes with black girls dancing during a mid-match, some with black youth shouting and laughing in joy.

As people continue adding personal imagination to make the magical world of Hogwarts black and funny, a fan asked Harry Potter’s creator, J.K. Rowling, whether she had seen the hashtag.

The writer answered on Friday in her tweet: “Seeing them and loving them.”

