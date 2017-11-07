Book review: Author Mark Manuel’s pacy crime thriller from the streets of Mumbai

There is a gory serial killer who is unleashing his dark and twisted imagination on the rich and the famous. The city of dreams, celebrities and celebrations – Mumbai – is reeling under the fear of this psychopath’s evil designs.

The murderer is a Lord Ganesha devotee. He has decided to kill a person a day through the 10-days of Ganeshotsav celebrations. The police machinery is working overtime to catch the psychopath before he claims his next victim. His evil designs have rendered the city ‘that never sleeps’ sleepless. The lovely-crazy monsoon and colourful Ganesh Chaturthi celebration only add to the impending fear.

This puzzle of a story is fashioned very well. After every murder, the psychopath leaves behind deliberate clues. The challenge for cop Angello Ferraz and his team is to figure out whose life will be claimed next before the deed has been done, and also to find out the motive behind the ruthlessly creative killings.

The reader does meet the killer but is not able to guess the identity of the killer. And when the murderer is revealed, it is indeed a moment of revelation! The writer has worked hard to make this work of fiction authentic. His research about how the investigation works, how the police department works and providing details almost factual have probably paid. The pacy, gripping and thrilling plot makes up for the times where the story becomes too crowded by too many characters or too many details. The narrative is vivid and has a film-like quality. This crime thriller is a great read.

Facts Title: Moryaa Re!

Author: Mark Manuel

Price: Rs 450

Publisher: Jaico Books

