Book review: Freeks by Amanda Hocking is a thriller with a touch of the supernatural

Aimed at young adult readers who like a touch of the supernatural in their thrillers, Freeks builds up momentum quite early on. Though the story is populated with way too many characters — unavoidable perhaps, given the nature of the plot — the protagonists shape up well enough for us to feel interested in their fate. As the story progresses, the writer scatters breadcrumbs, leading up to a conclusion that’s satisfying, if not surprising.

Part of a travelling carnival whose members have supernatural powers, teenager Mara Beznik arrives in a tiny town called Caudry. What the carnival members get isn’t the substantial wages they were promised, but a series of terrifying attacks by a strange beast. Meanwhile, Mara had met Gabe, a boy who has got closer to her than any others before. Gabe appears perfect, but he has his own secrets, and his mother’s eyes hint at something very dark.

While the book has no particular outstanding element, it is what can be described as a page-turner, overall. The idea of people with superhuman powers themselves being hunted by something stronger has a sort of primal appeal.