Book Review: The Kim Kardashian way to market yourself right

Kim Kardashian isn’t quite the role model for us, but she surely know how to market herself. Author Jeetendr Sehdev’s book’s tells you how to do that, and doesn’t just stop there. An insightful read, the book teaches some celebrity formulae of marketing oneself, and channelling the hate around you and using it to your benefit.

Sehdev gives the readers a book that explains this so called ‘principle’ through a mix of memoirs, bits of inspiration and of course pure marketing advice.

The cover of The Kim Kardashian Principle: Why Shameless Sells by Jeetendr Sehdev.

Sehdev gives the readers a book that explains this so called ‘principle’ through a mix of memoirs, bits of inspiration and of course pure marketing advice. The way he has shaped the book and its easy (and mostly brave) writing style makes you want to read some more, absorbing all he has to tell like a sponge. You definitely learn more than just about the world’s favourite Kardashian, but for once, also see her as the pure marketing genius she is.

So whether you’re a new business person, wanting to make it big, someone trying to better themselves in the social sphere or merely someone fishing for more likes on social media, this book has something for everyone. While reading the book, you may even note a few points. It might even make a cool book to start with, if you’re a first time reader.

About the Book Title: The Kim Kardashian Principle: Why Shameless Sells

Author: Jeetendr Sehdev

publisher: Piatkus

Price: Rs 499

Follow @htshowbiz for more.