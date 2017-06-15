Books on Indian cuisine win in 10 categories at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2017

As many as 10 books on Indian cuisine have won the ‘Best in the World’ title at the 2017 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

The awards are broadly divided into number one, two and three and then there are sub-categories.

In the ‘number one in the world’ group, Maria Goretti’s From My Kitchen to Yours won the ‘Best Television Chef Book in English’, Veena Bath’s Paramaanna Prapancha has won the ‘Best Foreign Cuisine Book’, and The Indecisive Chicken, 8 Dharavi Women Cooks, Dharavi Biennale by Prajna Desai has been termed the ‘Best Charity Cookbook in Asia.’

In the ‘number two’ group, the ‘Best Television Chef Book Outside Europe’ was bagged by Shipra Khanna for her Sinfully Yours. Viji Varadarajan won the ‘Best Entertaining Book’ for Festivals, and Sreeja Jayaram the ‘Best Local Cookbook’ for Happiness is a Stomach Full: Kerala Cooking.

Cooking for Happiness by Kornelia Santoro was the ‘Best Innovative Cookbook’ and Five Morsels of Love by Archana Pidathala the ‘Best Self-Published Cookbook’ in the ‘number three in the world’ category.

“The top 3 get the same respect, and have the rights to the best in the world logo and certificates. The competition is very difficult. A total of 211 countries participated this year. The awards event was in Yantai, China,” Gourmand World Cookbook Awards founder Edouard Cointreau told PTI.

US-based Padma Lakshmi’s Love, Loss, and What We Ate won in the ‘Lifestyle, Body and Soul’ section and Christiane Philip’s Nazeema’s Kerala Kitchen in the ‘Indian and Sri Lankan cuisines’ section.

Founded in 1995, the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards honour the best food and wine books, printed or digital, as well as food television every year.

