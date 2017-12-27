Charles Dickens is a writer for all times. This animated video explains why

Charles Dickens is undoubtedly one of the most well-known Victorian-era English novelists. Not only is his very name now an adjective, but his popular works have inspired numerous screen adaptations and retellings. His characters, like Scrooge, Oliver Twist, Miss Havisham, too have become references to common human traits and quirks in popular culture.

A recent TED-Ed video, written by scholar Iseult Gillespie and animated by Atanas Filipov, looks at what makes the author of A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations special. The 5-minute video talks about his colourful characters and depiction of harsh social and economic realities of 19th century London in his work, which helped the author draw a wide readership during his lifetime and nearly 150 years after this death.

Watch the video: