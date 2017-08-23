Crime writer Ian Rankin has Twitter in splits with his witty letter to The Times

Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin, best known for his Inspector Reubus novels, displayed his quick wit on Tuesday in a letter that he wrote to The Times newspaper UK.

Responding to an article written in the newspaper by Man Booker-winning author Howard Jacobson on the “devastating impact of Twitter” and how it would leave the young illiterate, Rankin wrote:

“Sir, I read with interest Howard Jacobson’s remarks (News, Aug 21) on how social media and its conventions will kill literacy within a generation.

All I can say is (sad face emoji).

Ian Rankin – Edinburgh”.

In case readers and fans may have missed out the tiny letter or wondered whether this was the famous Scottish writer, the Edinbugh-based author also tweeted a picture of his letter quipping: “Finally got a letter printed in The Times…”

Finally got a letter printed in The Times... pic.twitter.com/0Bzi1X6B5d — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) August 22, 2017

A tweeple responded by pointing out how kids read more these days than ever and how there are more books to read for young adults:

This is especially funny because kids read *more* these days than ever and are more literate. There has never been a downwards trend. — Karl Williams (@karlwilliams) August 22, 2017

100 years ago, books were expensive and nothing was written for young adults. It's a great time for books! — Karl Williams (@karlwilliams) August 22, 2017

Author Craig Pittman ribbed Rankin by commenting that Rankin’s next novel would be told entirely through emojis.

Fine work. Next, an entire novel told only in emoji. — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) August 22, 2017

Rankin’s tweet soon become the rallying space for those who disagreed with Jacobson’s article:

I think it actually makes you more literate, e.g. finding ways to say the same in 140 chrs without compromising literacy. — Julian Hall (@JulianMHall) August 22, 2017

Ian Rankin’s latest Inspector Reubus novel, Rather Be The Devil, was released in June this year.

