 Crime writer Ian Rankin has Twitter in splits with his witty letter to The Times | books$ht-picks | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 23, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Crime writer Ian Rankin has Twitter in splits with his witty letter to The Times

The Edinburgh-based Scottish writer wrote the letter in response to an article on the alleged damage Twitter is doing to the young by The Finkler Question author Howard Jacobson.

books Updated: Aug 23, 2017 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin, best known for his Inspector Reubus novels, displayed his quick wit on Tuesday in a letter that he wrote to The Times newspaper UK.
Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin, best known for his Inspector Reubus novels, displayed his quick wit on Tuesday in a letter that he wrote to The Times newspaper UK.(Ian Rankin Facebook)

Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin, best known for his Inspector Reubus novels, displayed his quick wit on Tuesday in a letter that he wrote to The Times newspaper UK.

Responding to an article written in the newspaper by Man Booker-winning author Howard Jacobson on the “devastating impact of Twitter” and how it would leave the young illiterate, Rankin wrote:

“Sir, I read with interest Howard Jacobson’s remarks (News, Aug 21) on how social media and its conventions will kill literacy within a generation.

All I can say is (sad face emoji).

Ian Rankin – Edinburgh”.

In case readers and fans may have missed out the tiny letter or wondered whether this was the famous Scottish writer, the Edinbugh-based author also tweeted a picture of his letter quipping: “Finally got a letter printed in The Times…”

A tweeple responded by pointing out how kids read more these days than ever and how there are more books to read for young adults:

Author Craig Pittman ribbed Rankin by commenting that Rankin’s next novel would be told entirely through emojis.

Rankin’s tweet soon become the rallying space for those who disagreed with Jacobson’s article:

Ian Rankin’s latest Inspector Reubus novel, Rather Be The Devil, was released in June this year.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from books
Recommended for you