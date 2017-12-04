Devdutt Pattanaik, Sadhguru shortlisted for Crossword Book Award

Writer Devdutt Pattanaik and yogi Sadhguru, along with a host of other writers, have been shortlisted for the 15th Raymond Crossword Book Award 2017.

The prestigious award recognises and rewards the best of Indian writing and Indian authors. Sadhguru has been nominated in the nonfiction category for Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide To Joy. His book will compete with Devlok by Devdutt Pattanaik in the same category.

Nawabs, Nudes, Noodles: India Through 50 Years of Advertising by Ambi Parmeshwaran and The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World by Ruchir Sharma will compete in the Business and Management category.

Authors with large fan following such as Ashwin Sanghi, Ravinder Singh, Durjoy Dutta, Sudha Murthy, Radhakrishnan Pillai and Chetan Bhagat also feature prominently in the shortlist, the organisers said in a statement.

This year, Virat Kohli’s biography, Driven written by Vijay Lokapally is among the contenders. In the biography category, it will compete with Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored co-authored with Meena Iyer, An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar, Challenging Destiny, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s biography by Medha Bhaskaran and Rekha-The Untold Story by Yasser Usman.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was introduced in 2016 and was conferred upon Ruskin Bond by the legendary lyricist Gulzar.

