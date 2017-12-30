Discover the power of a plant-based diet

How Not To Die Michael Greger

PAN Books

Price: ₹373 (Paperback)

Who would need drugs or medical procedures if there was a way to not fall sick? There apparently is; and it is eating right.

American physician and author Michael Greger, in his latest book — How Not To Die: Discover the foods scientifically proven to prevent and reverse disease — tells people what they should eat to add years to their life.

No matter how serious the condition, whether heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or even certain cancers, there are astounding health benefits that simple dietary choices can provide.

Greger devotes 15 chapters to explaining some of the most common diseases today and how one can bolster one’s immunity in order to avoid them.

In chapter one, ‘How not to die from heart disease’, for example, Greger mentions that coronary artery disease (CAD), where fat is deposited on artery walls, is a number one killer of Americans and stresses that this is because the conventional American diet is high on fat.

He details studies that trace how heart disease was uncommon among people from African countries and China, and apart from their genes it was their dietary habits that contributed to their heart health.

“Though Chinese and African diets are very different, they share commonalities: they are both centered on plant-derived foods, such as grains and vegetables. By eating so much fibre and so little animal fat, their total cholesterol levels averaged under 150mg/dL, similar to people who eat contemporary plat-based diets,” he says.

Greger also shares his ‘Daily Dozen’ list of 12 foods we should all be eating every day — including beans, berries, flaxseeds, greens, nuts, herbs and spices.

The book is dedicated to his grandmother, who was placed on a plant-based diet and later on a graded exercise regimen, under the supervision of an expert, and saw her health revive dramatically. “They wheeled my grandmother in, and she walked out,” Greger says.