Don’t let the muggles get you down: JK Rowling shares writing advice on Twitter

Potterheads and aspiring writers were in for a Twitter treat on Monday when British author JK Rowling posted a series of tweets offering advice and encouragement to struggling writers.

Retweeting a tweet by US blogger Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) about writing for the love of it even when you have no audience or emotional support, Rowling said she had needed similar advice when working on the Harry Potter series.

Rowling, whose first book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was rejected by 12 publishers before being accepted by Bloomsbury, told her audience that the discipline required to transform the story in your head into a book was in itself something to be proud of. Not finding an audience does not necessarily make a work good or bad, she said.

The bestselling author’s rag-to-riches tale is fairly well-known. A single mother living on welfare before she struck gold with the Harry Potter series, Rowling used to type out each copy of the manuscript that she submitted to publishing houses as she could not afford the money to Xerox it.

Rowling ended her Twitter lesson by thanking the blogger for her “original words of wisdom” and seconding her tweet about being your own audience and writing for the love of it.

