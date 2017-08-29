Durjoy Datta to write first non-fiction book. Here’s when you can buy it

Popular romantic fiction writer Durjoy Dutta has turned to non-fiction with his new book Is He the World’s (Worst) Best Boyfriend?, publisher Westland announced on Monday. The book, which Datta has co-written with poet and social media aficionado Harnidh Kaur, is the first of the three-part book series. “This is my first shot at non-fiction and the ride so far has been super exciting. I am stoked about the project and can’t wait for my readers to read this book,” Datta said.

Following a degree in engineering and business management, Datta penned his first book Of Course I Love You... at the age of 21, which became an instant hit with readers.

His successive novels: Now That You’re Rich, She Broke Up, I Didn’t!, Oh Yes, I’m Single!, You Were My Crush..., If It’s Not Forever..., Till the Last Breath..., Someone Like You, Hold My Hand, When Only Love Remains, World’s Best Boyfriend, Our Impossible Love, The Girl of My Dreams, and The Boy Who Loved have also found prominence on various bestseller lists, making him one of the highest- selling authors in the country.

“Durjoy Datta has a following like no one else in the industry. He dominates the romance and young adult fiction market in India. Having him write for us is certainly a win. It’s going to be a promising journey and we are very excited to anchor his venture into non-fiction,” said Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland.

Kaur, 22, has two poetry collections to her credit: The Inability of Words (Writers Workshop, Kolkata) and The Ease of Forgetting (Thought Catalog Books, New York).

“I’m a reluctant writer, and all I’m here to do is write about how people think. It’s a confusing, fabulous journey,” she said. The book is expected to release early next year.