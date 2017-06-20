Harry Potter book club: Potterheads can now show off their knowledge, officially

Twenty years ago, on June 26, 2007, the world saw the launch of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the first book of a seven-part series. Author JK Rowling – over the next decade – took fans on a coming-of-age journey of discovering courage and love, and battling both inner and outer demons.

The series arguably captured the imagination of an entire generation. The protagonists of the novels – Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger – became the poster-rebels of our teenage years.

Their sensibility, sensitivity and bravery transcended the pages of the book, and the Golden Trio (as Potterheads call them) led us through multiple adventures. Most importantly, they set the parameters for what constitutes true friendship. In times of tremulous global politics, the Harry Potter series and its lessons have played a lasting role in reinforcing the importance of inclusivity, mutual respect and peace. Its pop culture impact is undeniably unmatched.

And so, to celebrate the boy wizard’s two decades in existence, Pottermore – the official website for all things wizarding by Rowling – is set to launch the official Harry Potter Book Club. It will be an international Harry Potter collective where you can meet fellow die-hard fans and theorists, and geek out over books like teenagers.

It even promises to function like a regular book club. Every week, fans will collectively read (or re-read for the millionth time) one book from the series. The website will then open forums to explore new themes of the wizarding world and dive into every little detail of each book.

For instance, the first book in question is the Philisopher’s Stone. The themes up for discussion range from differentiating between the magical and the muggle world, first impressions of characters, education, and what defines heroes and villains. Additionally, the club promises treats such as new articles, character backgrounds and nuances directly from Rowling.

Harry Potter - the Boy who Lived. (Courtesy: Pottermore)

But thematic discussions are not the only talks you can look forward to. Watch out for multiple interpretations of the storylines, reader head canons, and a fan fiction series from Potterheads across the world. Imagine Redit meets Tumblr with all possible Potter-verse ideas collated in one location, officially.

The book club, in a way offers a time capsule for older Harry Potter fans to revisit the iconic series. It may also pull new readers with their new ideas. What’s not to like?

