Here’s looking at the 16 covers longlisted for the Oxford Book Cover Prize
The 16 books that made the cut include Shazi Zaman’s Akbar, Pranay Lal’s Indica, Sabyn Javeri’s Nobody Killed Her, among others.books Updated: Dec 01, 2017 16:57 IST
The ‘Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize’, now in its third year, announced its longlist for 2017 on November 30. The 16 books that made the cut include Shazi Zaman’s Akbar, Pranay Lal’s Indica, Sabyn Javeri’s Nobody Killed Her, among others.
Here’s looking at the covers in the running for the final prize:
Title: Achanak Ek Kavita
Author: Vishwajeet
Designer: Mugdha Sadhwani - Gloworm Creations
Publisher: Yatra Books
Title: Akbar
Author: Shazi Zaman
Designer: Puja Ahuja
Publisher: Rajkamal Prakashan
Title: Enter the Dangal
Author: Rudraneil Sengupta
Designer: Trinankur Banerjee
Publisher: Harper Sports
Title: Himalaya
Author: Ruskin Bond, Namita Gokhale
Designer: Maithili Doshi Aphale
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Title: The House That Spoke
Author: Zuni Chopra
Designer: Devangana Dash
Publisher: Penguin Books
Title: Indica - A Deep Natural History Of The Indian Subcontinent
Author: Pranay Lal
Designer: Gunjan Ahlawat
Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane
Title: The Mewar - Ramayana
Author: J P Losty and Sumedha V Ojha
Designer: Sneha Pamneja
Publisher: Roli Books
Title: Mr Iyer Goes to War
Author: Ryan Lobo
Designer: Emma Ewbank
Publisher: Bloomsbury India
Title: Music Masti Modernity
Author: Akshay Manwani
Designer: Saurabh Garge
Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India
Title: Nobody Killed Her
Author: Sabyn Javeri
Designer: Saurabh Garge
Publisher: HarperCollins Fourth Estate
Title: Ramayana In Rhyme
Author: Kairavi Bhrat Ram, Ananya Mittal
Designer: Vandana Bist and Suvidha Mistry
Publisher: Scholastic India
Title: The Saga of Muziris
Author: A Sethu Madhavan/ Prema Jayakumar
Designer: Misha Oberoi
Publisher: Niyogi Books
Title: Vashinda@Teesri Duniya
Author: Pankaj Mishra
Designer: Shoeb Shahid (Parwaz Creation)
Publisher: Rajkamal Prakashan
Title: Walking with Nanak
Author: Haroon Khalid
Designer: Haitenlo Semy
Publisher: Westland Publications Ltd
Title: White Crane, lend me your wings
Author: Tsewng Yishey Pemba
Designer: Misha Oberoi
Publisher: Niyogi Books
Title: Zindaginama
Author: Krishna Sobti
Designer: Bonita Vaz-Shimray
Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India
The longlist was selected by a five-member jury comprising of heritage hotelier Aman Nath, art critic Alka Pande, artist Dayanita Singh, publisher Namita Gokhale and the director of Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.
The shortlist will be out at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival in January, and the winner will be announced at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018.
