Here’s looking at the 16 covers longlisted for the Oxford Book Cover Prize

The ‘Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize’, now in its third year, announced its longlist for 2017 on November 30. The 16 books that made the cut include Shazi Zaman’s Akbar, Pranay Lal’s Indica, Sabyn Javeri’s Nobody Killed Her, among others.

Here’s looking at the covers in the running for the final prize:

Title: Achanak Ek Kavita

Author: Vishwajeet

Designer: Mugdha Sadhwani - Gloworm Creations

Publisher: Yatra Books

Title: Akbar

Author: Shazi Zaman

Designer: Puja Ahuja

Publisher: Rajkamal Prakashan

Title: Enter the Dangal

Author: Rudraneil Sengupta

Designer: Trinankur Banerjee

Publisher: Harper Sports

Title: Himalaya

Author: Ruskin Bond, Namita Gokhale

Designer: Maithili Doshi Aphale

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Title: The House That Spoke

Author: Zuni Chopra

Designer: Devangana Dash

Publisher: Penguin Books

Title: Indica - A Deep Natural History Of The Indian Subcontinent

Author: Pranay Lal

Designer: Gunjan Ahlawat

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Title: The Mewar - Ramayana

Author: J P Losty and Sumedha V Ojha

Designer: Sneha Pamneja

Publisher: Roli Books

Title: Mr Iyer Goes to War

Author: Ryan Lobo

Designer: Emma Ewbank

Publisher: Bloomsbury India

Title: Music Masti Modernity

Author: Akshay Manwani

Designer: Saurabh Garge

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India

Title: Nobody Killed Her

Author: Sabyn Javeri

Designer: Saurabh Garge

Publisher: HarperCollins Fourth Estate

Title: Ramayana In Rhyme

Author: Kairavi Bhrat Ram, Ananya Mittal

Designer: Vandana Bist and Suvidha Mistry

Publisher: Scholastic India

Title: The Saga of Muziris

Author: A Sethu Madhavan/ Prema Jayakumar

Designer: Misha Oberoi

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Title: Vashinda@Teesri Duniya

Author: Pankaj Mishra

Designer: Shoeb Shahid (Parwaz Creation)

Publisher: Rajkamal Prakashan

Title: Walking with Nanak

Author: Haroon Khalid

Designer: Haitenlo Semy

Publisher: Westland Publications Ltd

Title: White Crane, lend me your wings

Author: Tsewng Yishey Pemba

Designer: Misha Oberoi

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Title: Zindaginama

Author: Krishna Sobti

Designer: Bonita Vaz-Shimray

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India

The longlist was selected by a five-member jury comprising of heritage hotelier Aman Nath, art critic Alka Pande, artist Dayanita Singh, publisher Namita Gokhale and the director of Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.

The shortlist will be out at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival in January, and the winner will be announced at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more