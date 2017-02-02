 Hillary Clinton’s It Takes a Village to be released as a picture book for kids | books$ht-picks | Hindustan Times
Hillary Clinton’s It Takes a Village to be released as a picture book for kids

Feb 02, 2017
AFP
Hillary Clinton

It Takes a Village, the popular non-fiction book written by Hillary Clinton, was first published in 1996.

Former US First Lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton is all set to publish her first children’s book — a reboot of her hugely successful It Takes a Village, the non-fiction title she first published in 1996.

Due for publication this fall with Simon & Schuster, this time the story will be told in pictures, rather than words.

“The original [book] inspired the nation to think critically about how the choices made today, to raise our children and support families, will determine how we will face the challenges of the future,” said Simon & Schuster in a statement. “The picture book edition will bring this inspiring message to a new generation in a format that is perfect for story time and bedtime.”

The book will be illustrated by Marla Frazee and is set for publication in September.

Clinton is also set to publish a collection of essays inspired by numerous quotations that she has been collecting over the years.

“These are the words I live by,” noted Clinton. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” she continued. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

