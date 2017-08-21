Hillary Clinton, Satya Nadella among September’s anticipated memoirs & biographies

If your reading list is looking a little low after the summer vacation, here are five of the most talked-about memoirs and biographies to be published in September 2017.

What Happened by Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s latest literary offering is a memoir covering her failed 2016 election campaign, in which Clinton -- in her own words -- lets her hair down. Editors Simon & Schuster describe What Happened as Clinton’s “most personal memoir yet,” describing her experiences of sexism, foreign interference, slander and her techniques for getting through the aftermath of arguably the most dramatic democratic election the Western world has ever known.

The Autobiography of Gucci Mane by Gucci Mane

Radric Delantic Davis, aka Gucci Mane, is one of the most influential hip-hop artists of the 2000s, with a life that has oscillated between drugs, a murder charge, career highs and incarceration -- only leaving prison in May 2016 following gun charges. His autobiography, written during his time in jail, should therefore make for particularly interesting reading.

Mentored by a Madman: The William Burroughs Experiment by A.J. Lees

One of the world’s most reputed Parkinson’s disease researchers, Professor A.J. Lees tells his story about how the American writer William S. Burroughs inspired him to reject traditional clinical methodology and embrace open-mindedness and the imagination, a method that helped him discover a groundbreaking treatment for Parkinson’s. Having held onto his memoirs for fears of professional backlash, Lees finally “lets the cat out of the bag.”

Miss D and Me: Life with the Invincible Bette Davis by Kathryn Sermak

Kathryn Sermak knew the legendary actress Bette Davis -- first as an employee and then as a friend -- over a ten-year period towards the end of Davis’s life. Miss D and Me is set within a four-day frame the two women spent on the road traveling from Biarritz to Paris. Fans will enjoy seeing a different, but not unexpected, side to Davis told by one of the people who knew her best: vulnerable yet acerbic, harsh yet full of wit.