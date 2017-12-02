How to have a healthier pregnancy: Tips for moms-to-be

Own the Bump Author: Payal Gidwani Tiwari

Publisher: Penguin

Cost: Rs 224 (Paperback)

Own the Bump is fitness and yoga expert Payal Gidwani Tiwari’s third book.

As the name suggests, it prepares a mother-to-be for the changes she is likely to experience in her body during the course of her pregnancy.

Tiwari’s book is written for the urban Indian woman of today, living in a nuclear family, juggling work and home, and trying to live healthily and ward off lifestyles conditions.

From pre-pregnancy to post-natal care, Gidwani uses her knowledge of yoga to offer essential advice on caring for oneself before, during and after the birth of a child.

There are quick workout sessions that can be done in short bursts and fitted into a busy day. There are easy asanas prescribed too.

The book focuses not only on maintaining a healthy body weight but also on enhancing flexibility and mental strength.

It offers combinations of exercises that can be performed by a pregnant woman, and a very substantial guide to yoga for pregnancy. It tracks developments that the mother-to-be is likely to have questions about at each stage, from the first through the third trimesters.

Tiwari’s previous books were Body Goddess: The Complete Guide on Yoga for Women, and From XL to XS. Her latest is scheduled for a December 13 release; it can be pre-booked online.