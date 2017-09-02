HT-Nielsen Top 10: Amish’s Sita, Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl rule the fiction list

Not much has changed this week on the HT-Nielsen best-seller list for fiction. Amish Tripathi’s Sita is at the top spot followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and Amish Tripathi’s Scion of Ikshvaku. Durjoy Datta’s The Boy Who Loved, has dropped from the third spot to the sixth.

In the nonfiction category, Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind is at number one, followed by Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich, Robert T Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad and Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering. Daniel Kahneman’s book about the human mind, Thinking, Fast and Slow, which make its debut on the list last week, has moved from the ninth slot to the seventh.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number one on the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by The Ship of Secrets (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy# 10) by Geronimo Stilton and Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories. Peppa Pig makes a comeback on the list at number four, and Jeff Kinney’s latest Wimpy Kid offering: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down is at number five.

Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is on top in the best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number three, followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and Luis Fernandes’ Tinkle Double Digest No 80.

